FP2: Marquez halts Ducati dominance at Aragon

It was all Ducati in the morning, but you can’t keep a good man down – especially if that man is Marc Marquez.

After the first free practice session for the Aragon GP ended with an all-Ducati front four, Honda came to the party in the afternoon as reigning world champion Marc Marquez grabbed the quickest time thanks to a blistering 1:47.382.

Not that the Ducatis fell off the pace completely – second place still went to Jorge Lorenzo, while his team-mate Andrea Dovizioso, who topped the timesheets in FP1, managed to snag third place.

Earlier, Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone threatened to set the pace with a 1m48.381s. The Italian led for almost the entire session as the leading riders focused on getting some laps in on sturdier hard rear tyre.

But when Dovizioso emerged on the soft front and soft rear in the closing minutes, he took over at the top, beating Iannone by more than half a second with a 1m47.835s.

And Marquez, as he’s done so often in the past, saved the best for last, producing in a 1m47.382s to end the day quickest, with Lorenzo vaulting up from 11th to second with just seconds to go.

Cal Crutchlow was fourth for LCR Honda, with Iannone ultimately settling for fifth.

Pramac Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci was sixth fastest in the session, followed by Dani Pedrosa in the second RC213V.

Alvaro Bautista was eighth for the Angel Nieto Team, with the Yamahas of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales completing the top 10 and just managing to sneak into combined classification top 10 in the process.

FP2 Times

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 47.382s [Lap 18/19] 338km/h (Top Speed)

2. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 47.520s +0.138s [15/15] 335k

3. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 47.835s +0.453s [17/19] 336k

4. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 47.862s +0.480s [15/17] 342k

5. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.919s +0.537s [20/20] 334k

6. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 1m 48.134s +0.752s [17/19] 340k

7. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 48.389s +1.007s [17/19] 340k

8. Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) 1m 48.452s +1.070s [16/19] 335k

9. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 48.501s +1.119s [17/19] 334k

10. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 48.552s +1.170s [18/18] 334k

11. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 48.654s +1.272s [15/16] 331k

12. Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 1m 48.680s +1.298s [13/17] 332k

13. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 48.808s +1.426s [11/13] 332k

14. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 48.850s +1.468s [14/16] 334k

15. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 48.861s +1.479s [15/17] 334k

16. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 48.902s +1.520s [3/20] 337k

17. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 1m 48.997s +1.615s [17/19] 331k

18. Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 1m 49.016s +1.634s [16/16] 336k

19. Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 1m 49.123s +1.741s [18/19] 332k

20. Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 49.441s +2.059s [16/16] 334k

21. Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 49.690s +2.308s [16/18] 334k

22. Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP17)* 1m 49.925s +2.543s [16/18] 326k

23. Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 49.937s +2.555s [16/17] 332k

24. Jordi Torres SPA Reale Avintia (GP16) 1m 51.081s +3.699s [13/17] 335k