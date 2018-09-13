Fenati claims injustice after losing MotoGP seat

After losing his spot on the Marinelli Snipers team for his reckless stunt, disgraced Moto2 rider Romano Fenati says “nobody cares about his pain”.

Fenati created headlines for all the wrong reasons during last weekend’s San Marino GP when he rode beside competitor Stefano Manzi and reached out and grabbed his brake at 140 mph.

The 22-year-old was black flagged and disqualified from the race, banned for two races and had his contract cancelled by the Marinelli Snipers Team.

The two-race ban will not be necessary, however, as Fenati no longer has a team and has confirmed he is done with racing.

Initially, he was very apologetic after the incident, saying: “I apologise to the whole sports world. This morning, with a clear mind, I wish it had been just a bad dream.

“The criticisms are correct and I understand the resentment towards me.”

But his most recent quotes suggest Fenati also has some anger over the incident, and feels hard done by over his treatment.

“That world is closed to me, I’ll not race anymore,” he told La Repubblica.

“It isn’t my world. There is too much injustice.

“I was wrong, that is true, but nobody cares about my pain.

“I wasn’t a real man, I was unable to control my anger but Manzi could have killed me too.”