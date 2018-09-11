Sacked Fenati sorry over Moto2 brake pull

Sacked Moto2 rider Romano Fenati has apologised for grabbing a rival’s brake lever while travelling at 225kph during a race.

The Italian, 22, was black flagged and disqualified from the race on Sunday and later banned for two races after the incident during the San Marino Grand Prix.

Fenati’s compatriot Stefano Manzi managed to stay on his bike, but the incident led some to call for a lifetime ban.

#Moto2: Shocking conduct from Fenati. He receives a black flag from race direction for irresponsible riding after reaching out to grab Manzi's front brake lever.#SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/bFUV4yE2k4 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 9, 2018

His Marinelli Snipers Team has since cancelled his contract, while he has also lost his ride at Forward Racing next season.

A statement from Marinelli Snipers said it was terminating his contract after “his irresponsible act endangered the life of another rider”, while Giovanni Castiglioni, boss of MV-Agusta said: “True sportsmen would never act this way. If I was Dorna (MotoGP’s parent company) I would ban him from world racing.”

Fenati on Monday released a statement apologising for the incident, which occurred several laps after the duo had made contact as Manzi overtook on the inside. Both riders ran off the track losing several positions and dropping out of the points.

“I apologise to the whole sports world. This morning, with a clear mind, I wish it had been just a bad dream,” he said.

“I think back to those moments, I made a disgraceful gesture, I was not a man.

“The criticisms are correct and I understand the resentment towards me. I want to apologise to everyone who believed in me and all those who felt hurt by my actions.”

“I’m not like that, people who know me well know that.”

