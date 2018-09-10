Crutchlow wants lifetime ban for Moto2’s Fenati

Cal Crutchlow has called for Moto2 rider Romano Fenati to receive a lifetime ban after the young Italian grabbed the brake lever of a rival rider mid-race during Sunday’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Fenati was black flagged, disqualified from the race, and was later handed a two-race suspension for pulling on compatriot Stefano Manzi’s brake, but Crutchlow said he deserved much more serious punishment.

“I think he should never race a motorcycle again,” said Crutchlow, who finished third in Sunday’s main MotoGP race.

“He should have walked back in his garage, and his team should have just kicked him straight out the back.

“You can’t do this to another motorcycle racer. We are risking our lives enough.

“Sure, maybe there was contact before, but there’s contact all the time. To grab the brake lever on the straight, he deserves to just be kicked straight out.”

Fenati pulled off his highly dangerous maneuver after Manzi had failed in an attempt to overtake his rival several laps earlier.

The pair came into contact on Turn 14 and lost position, both riders dropping out of the points.

Manzi was later slapped with a six place grid penalty for his involvement in the initial incident, but it was Fenati’s decision to pull alongside Manzi on the back straight and squeezing on Manzi’s brake that left riders and observers shocked.

Luckily for Manzi, he was able to regain control of his bike even though it occurred while he was travelling at speeds of around 225 km/h.

KTM rider Pol Espargaro agreed with Crutchlow, and said no punishment would be enough.

“There is no (right) punishment, even a ban of one or two races,” he said of the incident.

“A professional rider cannot do something like that. I mean for sure Race Direction will take the measures they think. It’s their job.

“But whatever they do, it’s not going to be enough because someone who does that is not a professional rider and there is no place in racing for riders who are not professional.”

