Lorenzo grabs Misano pole with lap record

Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo beat his previous Misano lap record to grab pole position for MotoGP’s San Marino Grand Prix, while championship leader Marc Marquez crashed and ended up fifth on the grid.

Lorenzo snatched pole with a fastest time of 1’31.629, three-tenths clear of Ducati’s Jack Miller (1’31.916) and Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales (1’31.950) in third.

#MotoGP: An impressive performance from Lorenzo, who improves on his previous pole lap and widens the gap at the top!#SanMarinoGP pic.twitter.com/eZE0KsbtQE — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 8, 2018

Marquez set the early pace during an action-packed Q2 session but suffered a dramatic crash at Turn 15 on his second run. The Spaniard nearly saved it but ultimately went down. He pitted and mounted his second bike with four minutes left in the session, but could not improve on his previous time.

#MotoGP: A longer look at how Marquez tried his best to save it before crashing in Q2 😲#SanMarinoGP pic.twitter.com/MvxwlQS2Dv — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 8, 2018

#MotoGP: Incredible 😱 Marquez made it back to his garage in time to leap onto his other bike for another flying lap!#SanMarinoGP pic.twitter.com/w4J24IDNpA — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 8, 2018

On his first flying lap, Lorenzo beat Marquez’s previous top time by two-and-a-half tenths, and he was able to lower his time by a further tenth as the chequered flag fell to secure top spot.

#MotoGP: STUNNING lap from Lorenzo. He smashes his own fastest lap record and takes provisional pole!#SanMarinoGP pic.twitter.com/I5MEC8ztUb — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 8, 2018

Jack Miller secured his second front-row start of the season, while Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales narrowly edged out Andrea Dovizioso on his last lap for third.

Marquez ultimately had to settle for fifth after being forced to bail out of his final lap, just ahead of Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi.

Danilo Petrucci (Pramac) was the fourth Ducati in the top eight, with Johann Zarco (Tech 3 Yamaha) and Alex Rins (Suzuki) finishing off the top-10 places.

#Moto2: Qualifying results The stage is set for tomorrow's race 🔥 Who will win in Misano?#SanMarinoGP pic.twitter.com/kZJS6UPeFU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 8, 2018

MotoGP top qualifying tines at Misano:

1. Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team Ducati – 1’31.629

2. Jack MILLER AUS Alma Pramac Racing Ducati – 1’31.916

3. Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha – 1’31.950

4. Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati – 1’32.003

5. Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda – 1’32.016

6. Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL Honda – 1’32.025

7. Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha – 1’32.028

8. Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Alma Pramac Racing Ducati – 1’32.136

9. Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha – 1’32.250

10. Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki – 1’32.338

