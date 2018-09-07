FP2: Ducatis dominate as Rossi rallies

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso stayed on top of the timesheets after Friday’s second free practice session at Misano, while Valentino Rossi battled hard to make the top 10.

After setting the fastest lap in FP1 in the morning, the Italian continued to shine on home soil in the afternoon, grabbing top spot once again with a late flying lap of 1m 32.198s that pushed teammate Jorge Lorenzo into second place.

With the Ducatis dominant, LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow settled for third ahead of Movistar Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales in fourth and reigning world champion Marc Marquez in fifth for Repsol Honda.

These two have been grabbing a few headlines already at the #SanMarinoGP…#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/wbtBP0V878 — MotoGP™🇸🇲🏁 (@MotoGP) September 7, 2018

Sixth place went to Pramac Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci, just ahead of Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins.

Rossi, meanwhile, had work left to do in the afternoon session after only managing 15th place in FP1.

With just minutes remaining, the Movistar Yamaha man had not yet secured his place in the combined top 10 who qualify directly to Q2, but a late charge saw him snatch eighth place and slot into eighth on the combined list as well.

Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone crashed during the session and could only manage 16th place, but still held on to his 10 spot by virtue of setting the fifth fastest time in FP1.

Franco Morbidelli’s ninth place in FP2 was enough to see him take the 10th and final spot in the combined list for Marc VDS Honda ahead of Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco, who just missed out.

Times

1 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1m32.198s – 21

2 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 1m32.358s 0.160s 18

3 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 1m32.385s 0.187s 19

4 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1m32.411s 0.213s 21

5 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m32.537s 0.339s 22

6 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m32.722s 0.524s 21

7 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 1m32.775s 0.577s 22

8 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 1m32.786s 0.588s 21

9 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda Honda 1m32.980s 0.782s 19

10 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m32.985s 0.787s 21

11 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 1m32.999s 0.801s 22

12 Michele Pirro Ducati Ducati 1m33.005s 0.807s 17

13 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m33.183s 0.985s 22

14 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m33.193s 0.995s 18

15 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 1m33.274s 1.076s 19

16 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 1m33.423s 1.225s 19

17 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 1m33.517s 1.319s 16

18 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 1m33.654s 1.456s 21

19 Stefan Bradl Honda Honda 1m33.660s 1.462s 21

20 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 1m33.815s 1.617s 19

21 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m33.878s 1.680s 21

22 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m33.896s 1.698s 19

23 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 1m34.278s 2.080s 21

24 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1m34.461s 2.263s 18

25 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m34.539s 2.341s 16

26 Christophe Ponsson Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m38.154s 5.956s 22

Top 10 Combined Practice Times after FP2

1. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18)

2. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18)

3. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V)

4. Maverick Vinales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1)

5. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V)

6. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18)

7. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)

8. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1)

9. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)

10. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)*