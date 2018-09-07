Dovizioso leads FP1 in San Marino

Andrea Dovizioso narrowly edged the rest of the field in the first free practice session as the MotoGP circus stops of in San Marino for the weekend.



The Ducati rider lead a resurgent Cal Crutchlow and Maverick Vinales in a hotly contested session under the Italian sun, where under a second covered the top 14 riders.



Dovizioso lead in the early stages of Friday’s opening session, but was bumped off the top by Vinales then riders’ championship leader Marc Marquez.

Dovi fastest in FP1, Marquez and Rossi outside top 10 Rain threatens FP2 and FP3 as the top ten in the opening session could have already sealed an automatic Q2 spot#MotoGP | #SanMarinoGP 📰 https://t.co/Z3o3KjtcL1 pic.twitter.com/mTJ5K7vn3W — MotoGP™🇸🇲🏁 (@MotoGP) September 7, 2018





Jorge Lorenzo then joined the party and topped the timesheet with seven minutes to go, cuing a flurry of hot laps. A consistent Dovizioso notched up back-to-back 1m32.6s laps to unseat Lorenzo and end up a tenth ahead of Crutchlow.



Vinales would settle for third, just 0.03 seconds behind the Brit, followed by Lorenzo and Andrea Iannone who rounded out the top five. Marquez would slip to 13th, while rival Valentino Rossi was 15th fastest.

FP1 results:



1 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 20 1’32.608

2 Cal Crutchlow Honda 20 1’32.709 0.101

3 Maverick Viñales Yamaha 24 1’32.739 0.131

4 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 19 1’32.807 0.199

5 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 21 1’32.923 0.315

6 Jack Miller Ducati 19 1’33.193 0.585

7 Dani Pedrosa Honda 21 1’33.209 0.601

8 Johann Zarco Yamaha 20 1’33.241 0.633

9 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 21 1’33.255 0.647

10 Franco Morbidelli Honda 18 1’33.304 0.696

11 Scott Redding Aprilia 18 1’33.322 0.714

12 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 22 1’33.404 0.796

13 Marc Marquez Honda 22 1’33.406 0.798

14 Alex Rins Suzuki 20 1’33.607 0.999

15 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 20 1’33.615 1.007

16 Michele Pirro Ducati 20 1’33.696 1.088

17 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 21 1’33.843 1.235

18 Bradley Smith KTM 20 1’34.286 1.678

19 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 19 1’34.544 1.936

20 Stefan Bradl Honda 20 1’34.584 1.976

21 Pol Espargaro KTM 18 1’34.614 2.006

22 Thomas Luthi Honda 21 1’34.801 2.193

23 Xavier Simeon Ducati 18 1’34.967 2.359

24 Karel Abraham Ducati 17 1’35.077 2.469

25 Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 20 1’35.529 2.921

26 Christophe Ponsson Ducati 22 1’40.038 7.430

