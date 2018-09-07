Lorenzo throws shade over ‘childlike’ Rossi

Former MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo has accused Valentino Rossi of being childish with regards to his ongoing spat with Marc Marquez.



Rossi and Marquez have been at war for most of the season and the defending MotoGP champion recently tried to bury the hatchet with the veteran at a press conference ahead of this weekend’s San Marino GP.



When Marquez offered to shake hands with the ever eccentric Rossi, the nine-time champion refused, leaving Marquez bemused. Commenting on the situation, Lorenzo – who himself has a tumultuous past with Rossi – believes both riders are to blame.

Press Conference tension between @marcmarquez93 and @ValeYellow46 The #MotoGP title leader has spoken recently about making peace with the nine-time World Champion, but will the Doctor accept?#SanMarinoGP | VIDEO 🎥 https://t.co/UpFHyPBn3Q pic.twitter.com/TotcuLNnhF — MotoGP™🇸🇲🏁 (@MotoGP) September 6, 2018





“I think they’re both wrong,” the Spaniard told motorsport.com.

“Rossi for not wanting to shake Marc’s hand and for behaving like a little child, and especially because he had the chance to show the fans that they shouldn’t be booing a rider on the podium who didn’t do anything to deserve that.

“On the other hand, I think Marquez cares too much about what Valentino says or does.

“He just needs to move on and let it go. He just needs to keep doing what he does and let it go. Period. But that’s just my opinion, people can do or say whatever they want.”

The trio currently lead the riders’ standings, with Rossi 59 points behind leader Marquez while Lorenzo is 12 points adrift of the fiery Italian in third.