Rossi targets another podium at Misano

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi returns to this weekend’s San Marino MotoGP, hoping to claim a seventh podium, after missing last years race due to injury.

CLICK HERE for more on MotoGP

The 39-year-old Italian has been very successful at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with three wins (last one in 2014) included in his six overall podiums.

Quite possibly, the craziest crash we've EVER seen in #MotoGP 😮 Livio Loi is launched skywards at the 2017 #SanMarinoGP 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/A0Yi64cHn4 — MotoGP™🇸🇲🏁 (@MotoGP) September 5, 2018

In an interview carries by the MotoGP site, Rossi said it was always special to return to his home grand prix.

“It’s always special when you arrive at your home GP,” he said. “We were in Misano for a test a few weeks ago and we will have to pick up our work again from where we left off.

“We’ll give our maximum to start the weekend in the best way possible and do a good race, fighting for the podium.

“I hope the weather will be good, so everybody can enjoy this weekend.”

In the current MotoGP rider standings, Rossi is second on 142 points, behind Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team with 201 points, while in third spot is Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo on 130.

Stream every MotoGP race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories