Marquez eager for more Misano success

MotoGP gets back on the track for the San Marino Grand Prix this weekend following the cancellation of the British leg at Silverstone two weeks ago, with champion Marc Marquez vowing to create some more good memories.

Marquez leads the championship be 59 points over second-placed Valentino Rossi heading into Misano with just seven rounds remaining, but he is adamant there will be no let up in his efforts despite his huge lead.

The Repsol Honda rider, who earned a narrow win over Danilo Petrucci in wet conditions last season is confident of more success at Misano.

“Misano is a twisty track and a slower one compared to others on the calendar, with a lot of braking and acceleration,” Marquez said. “It’s been a good circuit for us in the past; we have many good memories and we’ll definitely try to add a new one to the list next Sunday.

“Last year I felt good on the bike and I could ride as I like, but on Friday we’ll go on track with the usual mentality, prepared to deal with and to adapt to every situation we find.

“We’ll try to understand the conditions and the grip of the track, looking to improve session by session, hopefully during a sunny and warm weekend!”

Wet or dry, you can count on @marcmarquez93 to push it to the limit ✊#SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/aBlvDdQ3Ey — MotoGP™🇸🇲🏁 (@MotoGP) September 4, 2018

The Spaniard’s Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa could only manage a 14th-place finish last year because of tyre problems, but he remains hopeful of a first podium of the year after victories at Misano in both 2016 and 2010.

“I hope we’ll have some nice weather in Misano and to be able to exploit well all of the sessions. I like the track enough even if it’s a bit bumpy and the grip level is often a challenge, because it can change a lot from the morning sessions to the afternoon.

“The tyre choice will be very important. I also like the atmosphere with the fans who are always very passionate and it’s very good to see packed grandstands.”

