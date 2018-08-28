Uncini: Silverstone has deteriorated after resurface

FIM Safety Officer Franco Uncini has agreed with Silverstone race director Mike Webb by saying the circuit has deteriorated significantly since he inspected it for homologation purposes shortly after being resurfaced in February.

Sunday’s British MotoGP had to be cancelled by Webb, when officials and riders decided that conditions were too dangerous, even as the rain abated, due to the prevalence of standing water.

Uncini confirmed that when he initially inspected the Silverstone circuit, after February’s resurfacing, it had looked very good but from use during March to July the surface had deteriorated becoming bumpy and dangerous in wet conditions.

“At the time I did an inspection and the tarmac looked very good, in terms of bumps, connections and also grip,” Uncini said.

“It was confirmed by Cal Crutchlow, who did a test on a bike one month later; he said it was a little bumpy and the circuit reacted and then adjusted these bumps.

“But then we discovered during the Formula 1 (round) the circuit was bumpy. So it degraded from March to July; that was the situation of the tarmac.

“They will make a deep study, six weeks, to see what the reason is for this kind of (degradation), because honestly in February and March, it was good.”

Uncini added that he had requested a change between the Silverstone Formula 1 and MotoGP rounds, but due to the limited time between the races, they were unable to ‘fix’ the track issues.

“They tried to solve some small problems but honestly it was so big it was impossible to do, he added.

“The dream was to have a completely new asphalt, but there was no time, no possibility to do a new asphalt between the F1 GP and our GP.”

This was the first time since the Austrian round was hit by snow in 1980 that a MotoGP race was cancelled.

