MotoGP boss: Surface to blame for British GP debacle

MotoGP Race Director Mike Webb says Silverstone’s new surface was to blame for the cancellation of Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

The race was called off as heavy rain throughout Sunday left the circuit in a dangerous condition, a fact highlighted by the accident during FP4 that left Avintia’s Tito Rabat with a triple leg break.

The circuit was resurfaced for the first time in more than 20 years in March, but Formula 1 drivers and MotoGP riders were still unhappy as the new asphalt did nothing to solve the problem of Silverstone’s notorious bumps.

A glimpse at the treacherous conditions out on the track…#MotoGP #BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/djlFw3oqX2 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 26, 2018

Emergency works was done on Saturday night to improve drainage, and the race was rescheduled in an attempt to beat the weather, but to no avail as all the races were eventually cancelled, the first time this has happened since the 1980 Austrian Grand Prix, when snow was the culprit.

“We had a number of years of experience here in very wet conditions recently, with the old surface, and we’ve been able to run races,” said Webb afterwards.

“This year with the new surface is the first time we’ve encountered quite so much standing water in critical places of the track, so yes, it is a direct result of the track surface.

“I must say from the circuit point of view, the staff have done an unbelievable effort over the whole weekend, not just today, an enormous effort to try and make the track safe.”

“Until the last minute they were still working but unfortunately we couldn’t battle nature.”

LATEST #MotoGP #BritishGP 🇬🇧 UPDATE: The Grand Prix has unfortunately been cancelled due to track conditions. pic.twitter.com/GWjMPvH526 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 26, 2018

Safety officer Franco Uncini said that Silverstone would conduct an investigation into the weekend’s events, adding that he expected a new surface to be laid.

Stream every MotoGP race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories