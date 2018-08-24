Dovizioso tops MotoGP FP2 at Silverstone

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso topped the FP2 session for the MotoGP British Grand Prix, just five-thousandths of a second ahead of Honda’s Cal Crutchlow at Silverstone on Friday.

The second 45-minute session of the day was in dry conditions after the drizzle abated as Honda’s Marc Marquez led for the opening half of the session swapping places with Maverick Vinales.

With 11 minutes to go, Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi then grabbed the top spot with a time of 2m02.152s. But with four minutes remaining Dovizioso’s nailed a session-topping 2m01.385s followed by Crutchlow just 0.005s behind on the LCR Honda.

Yamaha’s Vinales ended third 0.061s behind followed by Marquez 0.144s slower than Dovizioso, while the second works Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo moved him up to fifth.

Next, sixth fastest, was Jack Miller followed by Johann Zarco and Rossi.

Andrea Iannone and Alvaro Bautista completed the top 10, provisionally securing the final two automatic Q2 spots for Saturday.

Silverstone FP2 Results:

1 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team Ducati 2’01.385

2 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 0.005/0.005

3 Maverick VIÑALES Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 0.061/0.056

4 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team Honda 0.144/0.083

5 Jorge LORENZO Ducati Team Ducati 0.397/0.253

6 Jack MILLER Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 0.434/0.037

7 Johann ZARCO Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 0.577/0.143

8 Valentino ROSSI Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 0.767/0.190

9 Andrea IANNONE Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 0.846/0.079

10 Alvaro BAUTISTA Angel Nieto Team Ducati 1.063/0.217

11 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1.130/0.067

12 Danilo PETRUCCI Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 1.231/0.101

13 Tito RABAT Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 1.319/0.088

14 Franco MORBIDELLI EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 1.374/0.055

15 Dani PEDROSA Repsol Honda Team Honda 1.479/0.105

16 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1.553/0.074

17 Bradley SMITH Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1.589/0.036

18 Hafizh SYAHRIN Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 1.908/0.319

19 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 2.206/0.298

20 Scott REDDING Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 2.425/0.219

21 Thomas LUTHI EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 2.793/0.368

22 Karel ABRAHAM Angel Nieto Team Ducati 2.838/0.045

23 Loris BAZ Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 3.388/0.550

24 Xavier SIMEON Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 3.827/0.439

