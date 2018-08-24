FP1: Yamahas back on top at Silverstone

Yamaha grabbed a much-needed 1-2 in the opening practice session of the British MotoGP, with Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi topping the timesheet.

After a difficult round in Austria, Vinales and Rossi produced the perfect response in dry, chilly conditions at Silverstone.

Vinales led for the majority of the session, although both Cal Crutchlow and Andrea Dovizioso briefly took turns at the top when the focus switched to one-lap fast times using the soft tyres.

Vinales was able to respond, however, using his own soft tyres to top the session with a 2m 02.073s.

Rossi, meanwhile, jumped to second place late in the session with a lap time just two tenths shy of his factory Yamaha team-mate.

The practice times provide Yamaha with a much-needed boost after their disastrous outing at the Red Bull Ring, which resulted in senior Yamaha personnel publicly apologised to the riders.

Ducati’s Dovizioso, defending champion this week, took third place, followed by LCR Honda’s Crutchlow in fourth on his home soil.

Jack Miller secured fifth place for Pramac Ducati ahead of Jorge Lorenzo in the second Ducati and Avintia Ducati’s Tito Rabat.

Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone grabbed eighth place, with Johann Zarco (Tech 3) and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) completing the top 10.

TIMES

1. Maverick Vinales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2m 02.073s [Lap 2/2.073] 322km/h (Top Speed)

2. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2m 02.262s +0.189s [2/2.262] 317k

3. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 2m 02.263s +0.190s [2/2.263] 326k

4. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 2m 02.401s +0.328s [2/2.401] 325k

5. Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 2m 02.973s +0.900s [2/2.973] 317k

6. Jorge LorenzoESP Ducati Team (GP18) 2m 03.115s +1.042s [2/3.115] 323k

7. Tito RabatESP Reale Avintia (GP17) 2m 03.136s +1.063s [2/3.136] 322k

8. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 2m 03.207s +1.134s [2/3.207] 317k

9. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 2m 03.243s +1.170s [2/3.243] 317k

10. Marc MarquezESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2m 03.699s +1.626s [2/3.699] 320k

11. Alvaro BautistaESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) 2m 03.886s +1.813s [2/3.886] 317k

12. Bradley SmithGBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 2m 04.013s +1.940s [2/4.013] 316k

13. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 2m 04.105s +2.032s [2/4.105] 320k

14. Takaaki NakagamaJPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 2m 04.112s +2.039s [2/4.112] 312k

15. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 2m 04.170s +2.097s [2/4.17] 322k

16. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 2m 04.567s +2.494s [2/4.567] 317k

17. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2m 04.601s +2.528s [2/4.601] 319k

18. Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 2m 04.966s +2.893s [2/4.966] 313k

19. Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 2m 05.013s +2.940s [2/5.013] 314k

20. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 2m 05.146s +3.073s [2/5.146] 315k

21. Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 2m 05.389s +3.316s [2/5.389] 319k

22. Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 2m 05.448s +3.375s [2/5.448] 314k

23. Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP16) 2m 06.214s +4.141s [2/6.214] 315k

24. Loris Baz FRA Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 2m 06.731s +4.658s [2/6.731] 310k