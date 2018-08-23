Dovizioso: Silverstone is very challenging

The Ducati team heads to the challenging Silverstone circuit, after back-to-back wins by Andrea Dovizioso at Brno and Jorge Lorenzo at Zeltweg, hoping for more success at this weekend’s British MotoGP.

CLICK HERE for more MotoGP

The Silverstone circuit has been good for the Ducati team – the 32-year-old Dovizioso having four Silverstone podiums to his name, including a victory in 2017, while teammate Lorenzo has also had success at the British track winning three times.

Both Ducati riders are expected to be tough to beat having looked very good of late with Lorenzo having climbed to third in the MotoGP rider standings on 130 points and Dovizioso is just a point behind him in fourth.

In a press release issued by Ducati, Dovizioso said he believes they will be very competitive this weekend.

“I believe we will also be very competitive at Silverstone,” said Dovizioso. “Last year we won because I was able to race with an excellent strategy, always being in the right position to try and win, even though probably we weren’t the fastest on the track.

“The British circuit is challenging for lots of reasons: tyre wear, the energy required, especially in your forearms, the always changeable weather conditions and so it’s impossible to predict the outcome.

“In addition, you have to take account of the track conditions and I hope that with the new surface they have been able to eliminate the bumps from last year.”

Teammate Lorenzo is also feeling positive ahead of the weekends racing after recent success in Europe.

“The third GP in August comes after my win in Austria, which was surely the most difficult race of the season, especially because we continued to make some important improvements throughout the weekend,” said Lorenzo.

“I believe we are working well and that we can be competitive at every circuit. Silverstone is a track that I like a lot and I have some great memories there, but there’s always the unknown factor of the weather conditions we will encounter during the weekend.

“For sure it will be an important element, and obviously I prefer it to be a dry race, but in any case, it’s always great to race here in England, a country with a great motorsport tradition and many fans.”

Stream every MotoGP race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories