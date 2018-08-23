Crutchlow heads to Silverstone with one goal in mind

Cal Crutchlow is out to win the British MotoGP at Silverstone on Sunday – a race no local rider has won since the MotoGP division was created.

The stars could well be aligning for Crutchlow at Silverstone.

In 2016, he claimed pole position and second place at the iconic British venue and then in 2017 he finished just 1.679s from victory in fourth.

Furthermore, the visit to Silverstone comes after Crutchlow put in impressive performances in the Czech Republic (fifth) and Austria (fourth).

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s action, Crutchlow sees no reason why he cannot record his fourth MotoGP victory on Sunday.

“I have one aim at Silverstone and that’s to win. Why not?” said Crutchlow.

“It’s quite clear it’s going to be difficult for me to win the championship, so let’s try and win some more races.

“I was competitive at Silverstone last year and I intend to be again this year, but there are seven guys that can win it.

“Hopefully we’ve got that little bit more than them, but we’re riding against the best in the world and you can’t believe what some of these guys can do on motorcycles.

“It’s nice for me to be going well at the last two races and hopefully it’ll continue for Silverstone. Hopefully it doesn’t rain as well! I’d like a nice dry race.”

Crutchlow claimed his third MotoGP victory in Argentina this season but with only 103 points to his name, he is way off Marc Marquez at the top of the standings with 201 points.

A rider with nothing to lose is always a dangerous entity.

