Michelin tyre options for British MotoGP

Michelin boss Piero Taramasso has confined that the sole MotoGP tyre manufacturer will bring four tyre options to this weekend’s British MotoGP.

Taramasso explained that since they have not been able to do any testing on the new asphalt laid Silverstone circuit, the extra options they have provided mean’s they are prepared for all eventualities.

“This is another big challenge for us as we are heading to the longest track of the year after it has a full resurface and we have not had the opportunity to test there,” said Taramasso. “We have had full advice from Silverstone, the company that laid the asphalt and have also had lots of information from other relevant parties that have given us some valuable feedback about the track.

“We also have our own data and we are confident that we will have the correct compounds for the new surface. When this season’s allocations were prepared at the start of the year, we were able to decide on four front and rear tyres for Silverstone and these will give all the riders different options to appraise before they make their race tyre decision.”

An additional hard front and rear tyre is the fourth option which is visually identical to each other and both with Michelin’s hard compound yellow identifying stripe with slightly different compounds of rubber.

The only asymmetric offering will be the soft front with a harder right-hand-side.

Due to the long and fast right-hand corners at the Silverstone circuit, all four rear options will have harder right sides to cope with the track.

