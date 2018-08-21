MotoGP |

Marquez: Weather plays a big part at Silverstone

Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez heads to this weekends Silverstone round a clear favourite to lift a fifth MotoGP World Championship crown this season.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has extended his lead over Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi to 59 points, in the rider standings, after nine podiums, including five wins, with eight races remaining.

Marquez, who has not won a race at Silverstone since 2014, acknowledges that his current red-hot form means very little on the British circuit as the weather can play a huge factor in what happens on Sunday’s race day.

“Silverstone is a fast, technical track but our bike has very strong points, and we’ll try our best there as usual,” said Marquez. “The track has been resurfaced, and that should be a good help in general for the performances; we’ll see if that’s the case.

“After quite a long time without the chance to ride in the rain, Austria confirmed that we can be fast in wet conditions, and that’s very good in view of a race in the UK.

“At Silverstone, the weather is another opponent to take into account, but whatever the conditions, it’s a circuit that I like and where I was fighting for victory last year.”

