Marquez: Weather plays a big part at Silverstone

Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez heads to this weekends Silverstone round a clear favourite to lift a fifth MotoGP World Championship crown this season.

CLICK HERE for more MotoGP

The 25-year-old Spaniard has extended his lead over Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi to 59 points, in the rider standings, after nine podiums, including five wins, with eight races remaining.

Battle of Britain 🇬🇧⚔ In just under a week the #MotoGP paddock will enter a FIGHT to the finish, who will be victorious?@fujiran pic.twitter.com/cXN4aLKFSu — MotoGP™🇬🇧🏁 (@MotoGP) August 21, 2018

Marquez, who has not won a race at Silverstone since 2014, acknowledges that his current red-hot form means very little on the British circuit as the weather can play a huge factor in what happens on Sunday’s race day.

“Silverstone is a fast, technical track but our bike has very strong points, and we’ll try our best there as usual,” said Marquez. “The track has been resurfaced, and that should be a good help in general for the performances; we’ll see if that’s the case.

“After quite a long time without the chance to ride in the rain, Austria confirmed that we can be fast in wet conditions, and that’s very good in view of a race in the UK.

“At Silverstone, the weather is another opponent to take into account, but whatever the conditions, it’s a circuit that I like and where I was fighting for victory last year.”

Stream every MotoGP race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories