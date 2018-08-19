Honda ‘confident’ of adapting bike for Lorenzo

Honda MotoGP technical manager Takeo Yokoyama believes they can adapt the RC213V, a notoriously difficult bike to handle, for Jorge Lorenzo, who joins the team in 2019.

Lorenzo has battled to adapt at Ducati, after moving after nine year’s at Yamaha, and will be joining the Honda MotoGP outfit after 2018.

When asked about Lorenzo’s pending arrival and any concerns about adapting the RC213V to suit his riding style, Yokoyama said he felt confident they could make a “very good bike” for the triple MotoGP world champion.

“Of course we are aware of Lorenzo’s riding style, it’s quite different to what Marc [Marquez] is doing,” he told reporters.

“We are aware of this, but of course until he tries our bike, our package, which is not doing so bad, we will never know exactly what we should do. But I’m pretty confident that as a company, Honda, as HRC, we can adapt to any riding style.

“Lorenzo is clearly a strong champion, and I’m sure that he can give us good feedback, and based on the feedback I’m confident we can make a very good bike for him.

“How different a bike we will have to make for him, I cannot say until he starts riding our bike.”

