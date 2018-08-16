Ciabatti: Lorenzo can go test with Honda

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti has confirmed that Jorge Lorenzo is free to test with his new 2019 MotoGP team, Honda, at Valencia and Jerez from November.

Lorenzo’s contract at Ducati ends on December 31 which makes potentially riding for another manufacturer difficult in November.

Ciabatti has said Ducati will not stand in Lorenzo’s way if he wants to test with his new team in Valencia.

“Concerning Jorge, we will obviously let him test with Honda, his new team,” said Ciabatti. “This is quite normal and in the end, he will be a Ducati rider until the last race in Valencia, but then there’s no reason not to let him test with the new team.”

“Obviously, there will be restrictions on branding to respect our sponsors, but he will be free to do the two tests in Valencia and Jerez with his new team.”

