Tardozzi: Lorenzo will struggle at Honda

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi is of the opinion that Jorge Lorenzo in for a ‘big wakeup’ when he joins rivals, Honda, next season.

After a poor showing at Ducati in 2017 and 2018, the Italian team decided to replace Lorenzo with Danilo Petrucci for 2019, which then opened the door for Honda to sign pair Lorenzo up with Marc Marquez for next season.

Since Ducati’s decision to drop the 31-year-old Spaniard, he has won three races and climbed to third in the MotoGP rider standings behind Marquez and Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi.

In an interview carried by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ducati team manager Tardozzi is of the opinion that Lorenzo will struggle at Honda and is by no means gaining anything from joining the new team.

“Marc certainly thinks he’s gaining from this. Whether or not he is right, I don’t know,” Tardozzi said.

“What I can say however is that Jorge will lose out for sure, because here he has found a family that follows him and a team that gives him what he wants.

“In Honda, he will have to start all over again and adapt more quickly than he did with Ducati.

“We’ve all made mistakes and we’ll all lose out. Who gains something is Honda. For sure we will be keeping things in mind for the future, we are not stupid.”

This past weekend, Lorenzo won the Austrian MotoGP race at the Red Bull Ring ahead of Honda’s Marquez and Ducati teammate Andrea Dovizioso.

