Lorenzo gets better of Marquez in Austria thriller

Jorge Lorenzo held off championship leader Marc Marquez to earn a stunning victory in a see-saw Austrian Grand Prix that saw the lead change hands countless times.

It was the first time this season that Marquez had failed to turn pole position into a victory, but he still managed to extend his lead at the top of the standings to 59 point over second-placed Valentino Rossi.

Lorenzo, meanwhile, earned his third victory of the season and hand Ducati a third successive win in Spielberg.

Starting from the front of the grid at the Red Bull Ring, Marquez didn’t stay in first place for long as Andrea Dovizioso beat him into Turn 1.

The Ducati rider didn’t stay there long though as team-mate Jorge Lorenzo squeezed past both the Italian and Marquez on the inside.

Marquez wasn’t to be denied though, as he quickly regained the front.

The Spaniard then stayed out in front for several laps as he tried unsuccessfully to stretch the gap, before Lorenzo eventually sneaked back in front with 11 laps to go.

The lead then changed hands numerous times over the final few laps in a thrilling battle that saw Lorenzo take the decisive lead on the final lap, holding on to win an epic tussle with his future team-mate.

Dovizioso claimed third place while Cal Crutchlow came in fourth.

What a win! Jorge Lorenzo speaks with @amy_dargan after his triumph at the Red Bull Ring.#MotoGP #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/V7KggbE3p4 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 12, 2018

Full results:

1 Jorge LORENZO Ducati Team 39’40.688

2 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team +0.130

3 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team +1.656

4 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda CASTROL +9.434

5 Danilo PETRUCCI Alma Pramac Racing Ducati +13.169

6 Valentino ROSSI Movistar Yamaha MotoGP +14.026

7 Dani PEDROSA Repsol Honda Team +14.156

8 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR +16.644

9 Johann ZARCO Monster Yamaha Tech 3 +20.760

10 Alvaro BAUTISTA Angel Nieto Team Ducati +20.844

11 Tito RABAT Reale Avintia Racing +21.114

12 Maverick VIÑALES Movistar Yamaha MotoGP +22.939

13 Andrea IANNONE Team SUZUKI ECSTAR +26.523

14 Bradley SMITH Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +29.168

15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU +30.072

16 Hafizh SYAHRIN Monster Yamaha Tech 3 +30.343

17 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini +31.775

18 Jack MILLER Alma Pramac Racing Ducati +34.375

19 Franco MORBIDELLI Marc VDS Honda +40.171

20 Scott REDDING Aprilia Racing Team Gresini +53.020

21 Karel ABRAHAM Angel Nieto Team Ducati +53.261

22 Thomas LUTHI Marc VDS Honda +54.355

Not Classified

Xavier SIMEON Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 18 Laps

Stream every MotoGP race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories