Marquez tops qualifying for Austrian MotoGP

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez claimed pole position in dry conditions, ahead of a trio of Ducatis, at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on Saturday.

Ducati’s powerful Desmosedici have won both previous races at the Austrian MotoGP thanks to Andrea Iannone and then Andrea Dovizioso.

Marquez stayed in touch on his Honda through the fast sections and then grabbed pole after making up ground on the corners of the final part of the lap to finish 0.002s ahead of Dovizioso.

Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo was next, just 0.135s from Marquez, in third, with Pramac’s Danilo Petrucci in fourth spot.

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow and Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech3) will complete the second row of the grid with Petrucci.

Next up was, Andrea Iannone (Suzuki), Tito Rabat (Avintia Ducati) and Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda).

Completing the Qualifying 2 competitors were Alex Rins (Suzuki), Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) and Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto Ducati).

Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi failed to progress from Q1 after finishing 14th.

Marquez starts Sunday’s race 49 point’s clear of Rossi, who is second in the MotoGP rider standings.

Top Q2 times at the Red Bull Ring:

1. 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 1’23.241

2. 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 1’23.243

3. 99 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team Ducati 1’23.376

4. 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 1’23.503

5. 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1’23.812

6. 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 1’23.887

7. 53 Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 1’23.922

8. 29 Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1’24.091

9. 26 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 1’24.124

10. 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1’24.227

11. 25 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1’24.284

12. 19 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Angel Nieto Team Ducati 1’24.342

Q1 times:

1 19 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Angel Nieto Team Ducati 310.2 1’24.195

2 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 304.9 1’24.230

3 38 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 304.3 1’24.245

4 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 307.2 1’24.309

5 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 305.1 1’24.762

6 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 305.8 1’24.767

7 43 Jack MILLER AUS Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 308.3 1’24.805

8 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 302.6 1’24.834

9 10 Xavier SIMEON BEL Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 299.5 1’24.868

10 45 Scott REDDING GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 306.1 1’25.067

11 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 301.4 1’25.178

12 12 Thomas LUTHI SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 302.9 1’25.310

13 17 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Angel Nieto Team Ducati 305.6 1’25.339

