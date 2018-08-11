Marquez upbeat over Austrian MotoGP chances

Honda rider Marc Marquez, who was fourth fastest behind the three Ducatis of Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo and Danilo Petrucci, during the Austrian MotoGP FP1 session on Friday, said he was feeling confident ahead of Sunday’s race.

The Desmosedici seem to have the advantage at the power-hungry Red Bull Ring circuit but with dry conditions being forecast on Sunday, Marquez was upbeat about his chances of increasing his lead in the MotoGP Championship standings.

“Of course it was a good day because in the dry, since I go out, I feel okay,” said Marquez. “I had a small problem on the [first] run, but I was able to find a good confidence with the bike and track.

“We didn’t put a new tyre on because it’s our plan. I mean, the plan was to try the medium to see how it was on the last laps of the race. It was good, because I did a good lap time, even on the last section we tried something in the set-up that improved.

It was a different story though in the wet FP2 session later in the day where Marquez topped the standings ahead of Scott Redding on the Factory Aprilia Gresini, who was followed by the three Ducatis.

“In the wet in the afternoon we were good. We just did a few laps to try the electronics, try the set-up.

“But on Sunday it looks like it will be dry and I’m confident, but Ducati is strong. I mean you can see first, second and third Ducati. Especially Dovizioso is very, very strong.”

