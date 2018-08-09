Vinales close to full fitness

Movistar Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales has confirmed he is nearing full fitness after crashing at last Sunday’s Czech MotoGP at Brno.

CLICK HERE for more MotoGP

Vinales crashed along with Bradley Smith and Stefan Bradl at Turn 3 on the opening lap at Brno. He was forced to skip the post-race MotoGP test at Brno due to pain in his shoulders following the crash.

Refresh your memory with what happened last time #MotoGP rolled into Austria…as if you could forget THIS! 🔥🏁#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/qhkomrTYq2 — MotoGP™🇦🇹🏁 (@MotoGP) August 8, 2018

By missing out on the Brno test, Vinales was unable to work on acceleration, which is a vital point at the Austrian circuit, and the general tweaks to improve the bikes overall performance that go with testing.

In an interview carried by the Yamaha site, the 23-year-old Spaniard confirmed he would be back in action for this weekends Austrian MotoGP race at the Red Bull Ring and was feeling close to 100% fit again.

“The first thing I want to say is that I’m fine after the crash in Brno,” said Vinales. “It was a weekend to forget, so I can’t wait to arrive in Austria.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible for me to test in Brno, because I was a little sore from the crash, and we decided I should rest in order to be 100% ready for the next round.

“I had planned to try some things in Brno on Monday, like working on the acceleration, that will be very important at the Red Bull Ring where the top speed is crucial considering the track lay-out. However, testing wasn’t possible for me.”

Vinales added that after struggling at last years Austrian MotoGP he hoped for a big improvement this time around.

“Last year in Austria the race was not good for us, we finished sixth and seventh, so I sincerely hope that this year we can bring home a better result and we will work hard for that.”

In the MotoGP rider standings, Vinales sits in fourth spot with 109 points just behind Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso on 113 after 10 races. While ruling the roost, at the top, is Marc Márquez of Honda on 181 points.

Stream every MotoGP race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories