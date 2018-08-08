Rossi wants big improvement at Red Bull Ring

Movistar Yamaha’s nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi is hoping to improve his recent showing at the Red Bull Ring at this weekends Austrian MotoGP.

Since the Spielberg circuit’s return to MotoGP in 2016, Rossi has failed to make the podium with a fourth and seventh finish in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

While racing 125cc for Aprilia in 1996 and 1997, Rossi grabbed a third and second place respectively before the Spielberg circuit stopped being used by MotoGP.

The 39-year-old Rossi, who has spent a few days testing Yamaha’s new fairing at Brno, is hoping to see the improvement tweaks done to the bike translate to a good showing at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

“The Austrian circuit has never been very positive or a favourite for us and last year we suffered,” Rossi said. “But this year’s bike has improved and we will try to have a good weekend and fight for the podium. We will do our best.

“August is a very intense month. After the race and the test in Brno, we will immediately get back on track in Austria. This will allow us to continue the work we are doing to improve the bike.”

Rossi sits second in the MotoGP riders’ championship standings, 49 points behind leader Honda’s Marc Marquez, after 10 races.

