Marquez targets Austria MotoGP victory next

Factory Honda rider Marc Marquez plans on bouncing back to dominate at this weekend’s Austria MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

At the last MotoGP race, Czech Republic, Marquez finished third behind Ducati duo Andrea Dovizioso of Italy and Jorge Lorenzo of Spain.

Working hard, test finished.

In an interview in Vienna, the 25-year-old Marquez said he planned on making a fast start to the weekend’s event unlike his third-place start on the grid last time out.

“We will try to be fast from the start of the weekend and then fight up at the front,” said Marquez.

“Austria is another track where Dovizioso and Lorenzo are strong, but we were also strong there last year, so we’ll see if it comes down to the last corner again,” he added.

Marquez is leading the rider MotoGP standings with 181 points, after 10 events, and is followed by Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi on 132 and Andrea Dovizioso with 113 points.

