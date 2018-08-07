Rossi: Mexico circuit ‘too dangerous’

Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi says he does not think it is a good idea to hold a MotoGP race at Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as it is “too dangerous”.

In an interview carried by Motorsport.com, Rossi said, when asked about a proposal to add the Mexico race to the MotoGP calendar, that is was “not a good idea” as there were enough races already, and the circuit was “too dangerous” for MotoGP.

This past weekend news carried by media indicated that Mexico was a strong contender to host a 20th season MotoGP event in 2019.

After a major overhaul, the Mexican Grand Prix made a return to Formula 1 on November 1, 2015.

The issue Rossi has with the circuit, is that, after the overhaul, walls are in close proximity to the track, in some areas, and the gravel run-offs have been replaced by tarmac run-offs, which are considered far more dangerous for motorcycle racing.

“Apart from this, the first problem is that it’s a very bad track,” said Rossi. “I don’t like. It’s dangerous, also.

“They have to modify some parts of the track, but it’s very difficult to modify like this. For me, a race next year is not a good idea.”

And on adding another MotoGP event to the calendar, Rossi added: “I am quite desperate, first of all [the calendar will] become 20 races, which means we don’t have a life!”

The next race is the Austria MotoGP this upcoming weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

