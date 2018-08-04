Dovizioso snatches Brno MotoGP pole

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso claimed pole position at Brno from Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi and Honda’s Marc Marquez, ahead of Sunday’s Czech MotoGP.

Reigning world champion, Marquez, had looked to have claimed the pole with a time of 1’54.961 but, on the final lap of qualifying, Dovizioso went quicker setting a time of 1’54.689 for pole.

#MotoGP ANDREA DOVIZIOSO TAKES POLE POSITION! The Italian puts in a stunning lap to take pole position at the very last minute while his compatriot Valentino Rossi takes second spot!#CzechGP pic.twitter.com/5GvdINsrYR — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 4, 2018

Rossi then grabbed second spot from Marquez with a time of 1’54.956 on the last lap.

Next on the grid is Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo (1’55.038) having been quickest earlier in qualifying until his time was eclipsed by Marquez.

Fifth was Britain’s Cal Crutchlow (1’55.055), on his Honda, and Danilo Petrucci used his spare Ducati bike after a breakdown to close out the second row with a time of 1’55.203.

Yamaha’s Johann Zarco, who had been on pole pace at the beginning of his final lap, finished seventh place.

Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins, on their Suzuki’s, were next with Honda’s Dani Pedrosa completing the top ten.

#MotoGP "Really happy with the way we worked…the feeling is good." Andrea Dovizioso on his pole position at the #CzechGP. It's his first pole since the Malaysian GP in 2016! pic.twitter.com/ygsE31UkPt — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 4, 2018

Qualifying 2:

1 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 54.689s 315km/h (Top Speed)

2 Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 54.956s +0.267s

3 Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 54.961s +0.272s

4 Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 55.038s +0.349s

5 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 55.055s +0.366s

6 Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 1m 55.203s +0.514s

7 Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 1m 55.221s +0.532s

8 Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 55.270s +0.581s

9 Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 55.431s +0.742s

10 Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 55.474s +0.785s

11 Tito Rabat ESP Reale Avintia (GP17) 1m 55.686s +0.997s

12 Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 55.823s +1.134s

Qualifying 1:

13 Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 56.029s 308k

14 Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) 1m 56.031s 311k

15 Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 56.218s 307k

16 Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 56.285s 307k

17 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 1m 56.316s 308k

18 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 56.330s 310k

19 Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 56.353s 311k

20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 1m 56.512s 305k

21 Sylvain Guintoli FRA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 57.037s 308k

22 Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 57.208s 306k

23 Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 1m 57.217s 309k

24 Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 57.250s 309k

25 Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 57.438s 304k

26 Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP16)* 1m 58.048s 308k

