MotoGP Brno: Rossi tops FP3

Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi set the pace in the FP3 session for the Czech MotoGP, while team-mate Maverick Vinales missed out on an automatic Q2 spot.

Rossi, at one stage, had looked like he would need to take part in Q1 in qualifying when only 11th at the chequered flag but responded with a 1m 55.175s to end up quickest.

Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci is next (1m 55.261s) followed by the Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo (1m 55.326s).

FP3 times:

1 Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 55.175s

2 Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 1m 55.261s +0.086s

3 Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 55.326s +0.151s

4 Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 55.458s +0.283s

5 Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 55.499s +0.324s

6 Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 55.517s +0.342s

7 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 55.617s +0.442s

8 Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 1m 55.628s +0.453s

9 Tito Rabat ESP Reale Avintia (GP17) 1m 55.663s +0.488s

10 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 55.721s +0.546s

11 Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 55.776s +0.601s

12 Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 55.810s +0.635s

13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 1m 55.841s +0.666s

14 Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) 1m 55.916s +0.741s

15 Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 55.933s +0.758s

16 Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 56.013s +0.838s

17 Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 56.109s +0.934s

18 Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 56.280s +1.105s

19 Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 56.486s +1.311s

20 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 56.686s +1.511s

21 Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 56.902s +1.727s

22 Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 1m 56.964s +1.789s

23 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 1m 57.008s +1.833s

24 Sylvain Guintoli FRA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 57.204s +2.029s

25 Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 57.322s +2.147s

26 Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP16)* 1m 57.560s +2.385s

