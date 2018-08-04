MotoGP Brno: Rossi tops FP3

Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi set the pace in the FP3 session for the Czech MotoGP, while team-mate Maverick Vinales missed out on an automatic Q2 spot.
Rossi, at one stage, had looked like he would need to take part in Q1 in qualifying when only 11th at the chequered flag but responded with a 1m 55.175s to end up quickest.
The top 10 for the #MotoGP qualifying Q2 is set.@ValeYellow46 leads the way while defending champion @marcmarquez93 is in P4.#CzechGP pic.twitter.com/daBk9ryXtv
Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci is next (1m 55.261s) followed by the Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo (1m 55.326s).
FP3 times:
1 Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 55.175s
2 Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 1m 55.261s +0.086s
3 Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 55.326s +0.151s
4 Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 55.458s +0.283s
5 Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 55.499s +0.324s
6 Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 55.517s +0.342s
7 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 55.617s +0.442s
8 Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 1m 55.628s +0.453s
9 Tito Rabat ESP Reale Avintia (GP17) 1m 55.663s +0.488s
10 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 55.721s +0.546s
11 Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 55.776s +0.601s
12 Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 55.810s +0.635s
13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 1m 55.841s +0.666s
14 Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) 1m 55.916s +0.741s
15 Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 55.933s +0.758s
16 Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 56.013s +0.838s
17 Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 56.109s +0.934s
18 Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 56.280s +1.105s
19 Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 56.486s +1.311s
20 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 56.686s +1.511s
21 Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 56.902s +1.727s
22 Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 1m 56.964s +1.789s
23 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 1m 57.008s +1.833s
24 Sylvain Guintoli FRA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 57.204s +2.029s
25 Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 57.322s +2.147s
26 Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP16)* 1m 57.560s +2.385s
