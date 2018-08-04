Marquez will ‘attack’ no matter what

Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez won’t change his offensive strategy as he attempts to defend his MotoGP world championship lead despite finishing Friday’s Brno FP 2 session in 10th place.

The 25-year-old Marquez, who leads the MotoGP rider standings by 46 points, said he will continue to attack as per normal at this weekends Czech MotoGP as he chases third world title.

Marquez sits two thirds (+0.659s) off the pace set by team-mate Dani Pedrosa (1m 55.976s) after the FP2 session, but will not change his aggressive approach at the Brno track

“I will attack even if I didn’t have more points and if it was closer in the championship,” Marquez said. “There are still 10 races and the mentality is the same like before, I mean to attack, why attack? Because it is the best way to defend.

“This is my style and of course I will try to be on the same riding style and strategy. Tomorrow we will try to be closer but maybe on Sunday, I don’t know.

“Dovizioso, Lorenzo or another rider that is faster than us we need to be smart and take points. If you have the chance to attack you need to do it.”

