Lorenzo: I feel most at home at Brno

Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo heads to this weekend’s Czech MotoGP looking for a third victory at the Brno circuit.

The 31-year-old Spaniard has won twice at Brno (2010, 2015) including three more podiums and has stated that he really likes racing at the circuit.

He has been touted by many to be one of the favourites this weekend and said recently; “This is one of the circuits where I feel most at home,” with reference to the Brno track.

Extraordinary riding and a @marcmarquez93 tactical masterclass! THIS how the 2017 #CzechGP was won 🇨🇿🏁 pic.twitter.com/NxnKNwooue — MotoGP™🇨🇿🏁 (@MotoGP) July 31, 2018

Despite being sixth in the MotoGP standings with 85 points, Lorenzo has shown a big improvement in form recently, having won in Italy and Spain, plus a seventh and sixth finish last time out at the TT Circuit Assen and Sachsenring respectively.

“After a few days of rest we arrive at Brno with our batteries recharged and with high expectations,” Lorenzo said. “This is one of the circuits where I feel most at home and I’m sure that here we’ll be a lot stronger than what we were at Assen and Sachsenring.

“Brno is the ideal circuit to start the second half of the season and I think we will be competitive right from the very first day.

“I can’t wait to get out on track, and I’m sure we are going to have a great time.”

