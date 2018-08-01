Rossi on verge of more MotoGP history

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi could create even more history this weekend at the Czech MotoGP, as he looks set to become the only rider to score 6000 Grand Prix points.

The 39-year-old Italian now sits on career total 5994 points, after his second-place finish at Sachsenring, and only needs a top-ten finish to claim the 6000 point milestone.

The nine-time World Champion has not finished outside the top-10 at the Brno track since 2002 and it’s also the place where he had his first grand prix victory in 1996.

This weekend will be Rossi’s 23rd consecutive race at Brno, including 18-premier class starts, which has seen him claim five wins and 11 podiums.

Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa is next on the all-time points list, behind Rossi, with 4094 points, and is followed by Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) with 3869 career points.

Rossi’s overall racing pedigree is astonishing and he is the only rider in history to win 125, 250, 500 and MotoGP World Championships.

He went through a patch in his career, where he totally dominated MotoGP, by winning five straight championships until Nicky Hayden won the title in 2006.

