Puig backs Lorenzo to shine at Honda

Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig backs Jorge Lorenzo to ‘bounce back at his new team’ from next season after a disappointing two years at Ducati.

The 31-year-old Lorenzo moved to Ducati two season’s ago after having spent nine years at Yamaha, where he won three MotoGP World Championship titles (2010, 2012 and 2015).

9 rounds down, 10 to go… The unmissable second chapter begins this weekend at the #CzechGP! pic.twitter.com/Sn6gHdp0AN — MotoGP™🇨🇿🏁 (@MotoGP) July 30, 2018

Lorenzo, who will be racing for Honda from 2019 onwards, scored his first Ducati win last month at Mugello and followed that up with a second victory at Barcelona.

His new boss from next season, Puig, feels that with Lorenzo’s racing pedigree and experience he has the potential to recreate his race-winning form at Honda.

“Lorenzo has three MotoGP titles, we believe he has a potential to make good results with our bike,” said Puig. “We expect he will try to get to the level and race to win, as he did in the past.

“But you never know how a rider can adapt to a machine – sometimes it’s easy, sometimes not easy. It took him quite a long time to understand the Ducati. Once he understood, he won two races in a row.

“We expect him to be fast. How fast? We don’t know. When will he be fast? Also, we don’t know.

“But we believe with his potential and his racing career, he is not coming to Honda [just] to stay out on track.”

This upcoming weekend, Lorenzo will be in action at the Czech MotoGP taking place at Automotodrom Brno.

