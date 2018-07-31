Marquez arrives for Czech MotoGP very confident

Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez arrives at the Czech MotoGP weekend feeling very confident after two back-to-back wins and a two-week break.

The 25-year-old Spaniard also sets another special milestone at Brno when he competes in his 100th MotoGP race.

Marquez, the defending MotoGP World Champion, has had amazing success so far in his short Premier Class career (starting in 2013) with 40 wins, 70 podiums, 48 pole positions and the youngest rider to have won four world titles.

He has enjoyed great success at the Brno circuit with three wins (last one in 2017) plus an additional three podiums and four pole positions. Marquez also holds the lap record of 1’54.596, which he achieved in 2016.

Extraordinary riding and a @marcmarquez93 tactical masterclass! THIS how the 2017 #CzechGP was won 🇨🇿🏁 pic.twitter.com/NxnKNwooue — MotoGP™🇨🇿🏁 (@MotoGP) July 31, 2018

In an interview carried by the Honda site, Marquez said he is feeling confident after two back-to-back wins, heading into the weekend’s racing.

“We had a good test at Brno and we’re coming off of wins at two very different races, one an all-out battle and one more tactical, so we arrive in Brno in a confident mood,” said Marquez. “It was also good to enjoy a few days of vacation to recharge the batteries and prepare for the second half of the season, which will still be very long with 10 races to go, and not easy at all.

“Our rivals are riding fast at every circuit and in every situation, so we must understand and plan the best strategy each time. We’re working very well with the team and the HRC engineers, and we must continue that trend.

“I’ll go to Brno not thinking about the advantage in the Championship, as if we were all still at the beginning, on zero points. The target for Sunday is to try and win, but if the situation won’t allow it, we’ll manage to get the best result possible.”

In the current MotoGP rider standings, Marquez is dominating after nine races with 165 points. He is followed by Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales with 119 and 109 points respectively.

