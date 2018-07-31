Zarco targets top-five Brno MotoGP finish

Monster Yamaha Tech3 rider Johann Zarco said, after spending the MotoGP summer break ‘analyzing everything’, that he plans on attempting to break back into the top five at Brno this weekend.

Zarco, who has been struggling of late without a double-digit points finish since May in Jerez, said he really likes the Brno track.

9 rounds down, 10 to go… The unmissable second chapter begins this weekend at the #CzechGP! pic.twitter.com/Sn6gHdp0AN — MotoGP™🇨🇿🏁 (@MotoGP) July 30, 2018

Despite his poor results of late, Zarco is tied for fourth in the world championship standings with factory Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso on 88 points.

Leading the MotoGP standings after nine races is Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team with 165 points.

“The Brno circuit is a very nice track, which I like a lot,” Zarco said. “I hope I will have a very good feeling again and be able to give some great information to my guys.

“To be back in the top five would be fantastic. Let’s wait and see how the weather will be. Maybe it rains, as we know from last year, it can disturb the race. It was very tricky in 2017, so we need to do it better.

“After the summer break, I feel pretty good. I could analyse everything and I know that I just need to push.”