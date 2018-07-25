Frustrated Zarco not thinking about Yamaha ‘gap’

Tech 3 Yamaha’s Johann Zarco says he is trying not to think about improvements made by the factory Yamaha riders since the start of the year.

Yamaha works pair Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales gave the team their best weekend of 2018 in Germany last time out, finishing second and third, although Yamahas remain without a win for over a year.

Zarco finished ninth at the Sachsenring, continuing his poor recent form over the last four races that has seen him slip from second to equal fourth in the championship race.

Quizzed about the gap to the factory Yamahas in Germany, Zarco said that it was best not to think about it.

“What I have [with my current setup], I will keep [for the rest of the season]”, he said.

“[Being in a] factory team means [there are] many people working on many things and, maybe small details that they can control better.

“Let’s see, I began [the season] quite strong but now when you check the differences, sometimes they are so small, that is what makes the race more difficult or the practices also more difficult.

“In laptime, the gap is small. I don’t want to know too much, I know that the less I think [about it], the better I go, so I keep that spirit.

“I am happy that also I am feeling good during the race, just some little pace is missing. I hope we, as soon as we catch it, also everything will become much easier.”

Zarco managed to start in pole position in France just five races ago, but could not capitalise when he crashed out while tussling for the lead.

Asked about what has gone wrong since then, the Frenchman said it was a combination of a suitable circuit and the added incentive of doing well in front of his home crowd.

“Le Mans was a good track for the Yamaha, first of all,” he said. “Then still [it was the] beginning of the season, second race in Europe… maybe the others are still not at this high level, and the motivation was also high.

“I remembered what Vinales did the year before so I [knew I] could [be] there and I was strong in mind to do it.

“Now if I compare what the factory did last year here [in Germany], I am finally maybe better, or not that far. It is just at the end of the race they are a bit faster.

“As I say, a small thing would make a big difference. So I keep trusting I will find it.”