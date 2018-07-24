Honda ready for any Marquez-Lorenzo friction

Repsol Honda team principal Alberto Puig has admitted that managing the relationship between 2019 Honda pair Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo is likely to be challenging.

Honda will have two premier-class title winners in its stable for the first time in 20 years next season when Lorenzo makes the switch from Ducati.

Puig said Honda’s aim was to have the best riders available, even if that gives rise to tensions as they try to keep two top riders happy.

“The understanding is that the team wants to have the best riders, this is the principle,” said Puig. “The possibility was there [to sign Lorenzo], and we took it.

“For Honda it’s important to prepare the best bikes we can, and give them to the riders that are faster.

“Of course, it’s not easy. But if we wanted things to be easy, probably we wouldn’t run a team at this level. It’s complicated, but it’s a challenge. At Honda we always look for a challenge.”

Once Lorenzo comes aboard, Honda will have the added conundrum of adapting the bike to the vastly different riding styles of Marquez and Lorenzo.

Team general manager Tetsuhiro Kuwata said that the Honda engineers would be up to the task.

“Now, we are developing for Marc and also for Dani (Pedrosa),” said Kuwata. “It’s not only for one rider. So we will continue the same way next year.

“We don’t know Jorge, which kind of machine [he needs]. But of course we will try to adapt to his requirements. And also Marc has a lot of requests to us, and we try to achieve this.

“It will be very challenging, but we keep [going] in the same way. If we can make a good machine for Marc and also Dani, it means our technical potential is high.

“For next year we try to prepare a high-level machine for both Marc and Jorge.”