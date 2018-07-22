Espargaro out of hospital

Aleix Espargaro has been discharged from hospital following his serious crash in the warm-up for last weekend’s German Grand Prix.

The Aprilia MotoGP rider was forced out of the race at the Sachsenring race after smashing into the fence at Turn 4.

The 28-year old Spaniard escaped any broken bones, but was diagnosed with a “bad thoracic trauma in the left rib area”, according to Aprilia.

He was rushed to hospital in Chemnitz and was kept in until Friday. He has since returned to his residence in Andorra.

Despite the injuries, Espargaro is expected to be fit enough to take part in the next round of the MotoGP championship at Brno in the Czech Republic early next month.