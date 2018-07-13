Lorenzo leads Ducati double

Jorge Lorenzo was fastest around the Sachsenring in the second free practice of the German MotoGP on Friday.

The Spaniard stopped the clock at 1m20.885s in the dying embers of the session to top the timesheet, just a quarter of second quickest than fellow Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci for the Pramac team.

FP1 leader Andrea Iannone would be third fastest on his Suzuki, 0.319s off the pace. He was followed by namesake Andrea Dovizioso in fourth while the favourite for Sunday’s the silverware Marc Marquez was fifth fastest on his Ducati.

FP2 Results:

1 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 1m20.885s

2 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m21.142s

3 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 1m21.204s

4 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1m21.309s

5 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m21.349s

6 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1m21.384s

7 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 1m21.447s

8 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m21.497s

9 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 1m21.540s

10 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m21.568s

11 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 1m21.616s

12 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1m21.680s

13 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 1m21.718s

14 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 1m21.743s

15 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m21.777s

16 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m21.777s

17 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 1m21.784s

18 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m21.787s

19 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 1m22.003s

20 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 1m22.305s

21 Stefan Bradl MVDS Honda Honda 1m22.457s

22 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m22.555s

23 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 1m22.767s

24 Mika Kallio KTM KTM 1m23.194s

25 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m23.437s