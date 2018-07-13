Iannone takes charge in Germany

Andrea Iannone was fastest in the first practice as the MotoGP circus stops off at the Sachsenring for the German GP this weekend.

The Suzuki rider was locked in two-way battle at for the fastest time with reigning world champion Marc Marquez.

The Spaniard spent most of the session at the top with his 1m21.442s lap, until finally Iannone produced a stunning lap to go nearly four tenths faster than Marquez, which the Honda rider could not match.

Iannone leads Marquez and Rossi in opening session The Italian was 0.390 quicker than anyone else in FP1 with #MM93 and #VR46 his closest challengers #MotoGP | #GermanGP 📰 https://t.co/aGPi45pHPi pic.twitter.com/D7Tm89mxi5 — MotoGP™🏁🇩🇪 (@MotoGP) July 13, 2018

Marquez arrives in Germany as the favourite, as he won in every class since 125cc in 2010 – eight consecutive victories.

Nine-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi was the best of the the chasing pack on his Yamaha, just over a tenth of a second outside Marquez’s time. The Italian was followed by his Movistar teammate in fourth, while Andrea Dovizioso rounded out the top five.

FP1 results:

1 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 1m21.442s

2 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m21.832s

3 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 1m21.964s

4 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1m22.152s

5 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1m22.261s

6 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m22.337s

7 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m22.415s

8 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 1m22.422s

9 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 1m22.453s

10 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m22.490s

11 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 1m22.513s

12 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 1m22.554s

13 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m22.591s

14 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 1m22.605s

15 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 1m22.674s

16 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m22.700s

17 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 1m22.746s

18 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1m22.866s

19 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 1m22.957s

20 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m22.969s

21 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 1m23.350s

22 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda Honda 1m23.379s

23 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m23.393s

24 Mika Kallio KTM KTM 1m23.557s

25 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m23.578s