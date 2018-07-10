What next for Pedrosa?

Dani Pedrosa will announce his future plans at this weekends German MotoGP in the wake of Repsol Honda’s announcement that it would be ending its 18-year long partnership with him from 2019.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who is being replaced by Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo, is one of the most underrated riders in MotoGP. He is the only rider in the current field to have won at least one race every year.

#GermanGP STATS 📊@HRC_MotoGP is the most successful manufacturer at the Sachsenring since racing returned to the circuit in 1998, with 14 wins, including the last eight races pic.twitter.com/JslGb937Oi — MotoGP™🏁🇩🇪 (@MotoGP) July 9, 2018

He is also only second to Valentino Rossi in terms of total number of podium finishes (112).

The surprise news of Pedrosa’s Repsol Honda contract not being renewed may be due to internal politics, with team manager Alberto Puig, or poor performances so far this year, having not been in the top three in the last eight MotoGP races.

Pedrosa released a statement saying he would tell people about his future plans at this weekends racing at Sachsenring.

His statement read: “Finally I have taken my decision concerning my future. I want to inform everyone personally and at the same time.

“For this reason, in Sachsenring, I will give a press conference for this matter.”

Media speculation doing the rounds is that Pedrosa will announce his retirement from MotoGP. There is another rumour that he could be joining the World Superbike Championship.

Stream every MotoGP race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories