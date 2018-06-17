Lorenzo goes back-to-back in Spain

Jorge Lorenzo sealed a dominant win in the MotoGP Catalan GP on Sunday for a second win in two races.

The Spaniard led for most of the race as he finished ahead of championship leader Marc Marquez in second and Valentino Rossi in third.

Starting on pole, Lorenzo lost the lead to Marquez at the lights, but quickly regained it within one lap and then began to pull away from his future team-mate as the race went on.

He eventually crossed the line 4.4 seconds ahead of his compatriot for a win that lifts him into seventh place on the standings with 66 points.

Marquez remains way out in front on 115 after seven races, with Rossi second on 88 points.

Andrea Dovizioso suffered more misfortune with 16 laps left, crashing out for the second time in three races to effectively end his championship hopes.

Cal Crutchlow meanwhile, was justified in his decision to make a late switch to a soft rear as he ploughed through the field to finish fourth, almost four seconds behind Rossi.

Danilo Petrucci came in fifth, while Maverick Vinales recovered from a horrendous start that saw him drop to 10th to cross the line in sixth place.

Results:

1 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team DUCATI 40’13.566 165.6

2 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 4.479

3 Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 6.098

4 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL HONDA 9.805

5 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 10.640

6 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 10.798

7 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 YAMAHA 13.432

8 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Alma Pramac Racing DUCATI 15.055

9 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Angel Nieto Team DUCATI 22.057

10 Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 24.141

11 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 36.560

12 Scott REDDING GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini APRILIA 38.229

13 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Angel Nieto Team DUCATI 1’21.526

14 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS HONDA 3 laps

Not classified:

55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 YAMAHA 4 laps

53 Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing DUCATI 6 laps

43 Jack MILLER AUS Alma Pramac Racing DUCATI 7 laps

38 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 11 laps

30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU HONDA 11 laps

42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 13 laps

4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team DUCATI 16 laps

10 Xavier SIMEON BEL Reale Avintia Racing DUCATI 17 laps

41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini APRILIA 20 laps

12 Thomas LUTHI SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS HONDA 21 laps

50 Sylvain GUINTOLI FRA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 22 laps

Not finished first lap

36 Mika KALLIO FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM