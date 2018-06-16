Red-hot Lorenzo grabs Catalunya pole

Ducati Team rider Jorge Lorenzo raced to pole position for the Catalunya MotoGP ahead of Honda’s Marc Marquez and Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso in qualifying on Saturday.

Lorenzo was +0.066s ahead of Marquez while Dovizioso was +0.243s back in third.

It’s another great result for Lorenzo, who ended a barren spell by recording his victory for Ducati at the last event in Italy.

Marquez was on top with a time of 1:38.886 and even improved to a 1:38.746 until a stunning last sector from Lorenzo vaulted him above the reigning world champion, a time of 1:38.680 giving

him top spot in qualifying for the first time since his Yamaha swansong in Valencia two years ago.

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales was fourth while Andrea Iannone spearheaded Suzuki’s charge, taking fifth ahead of Danilo Petrucci for Pramac.

Valentino Rossi was seventh, Johann Zarco eighth, Tito Rabat was ninth for Avintia, while Cal Crutchlow he rounded out the top 10.

Dani Pedrosa took 11th, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami the slowest rider in Q2.

Pramac’s Jack Miller will start from 13th, in front of Hafizh Syahrin, while Alex Rins took was 15th for Suzuki.

Qualifying results:

1. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 38.680s

2. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 38.746s +0.066s

3. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 38.923s +0.243s

4. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 39.145s +0.465s

5. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 39.148s +0.468s

6. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 1m 39.178s +0.498s

7. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 39.266s +0.586s

8. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 1m 39.331s +0.651s

9. Tito Rabat ESP Reale Avintia (GP17) 1m 39.504s +0.824s

10. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 39.556s +0.876s

11. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 39.695s +1.015s

12. Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 1m 39.888s +1.208s

