Vinales excited after Barcelona testing

Maverick Vinales believes the Movistar Yamaha team has reclaimed its spark after making headway in the recent Barcelona testing.

Vinales has not had the same pace as last year – where he claimed victory in three of the opening five races – and this is mainly due to the Yamaha machine.

The Spaniard is coming a a seventh place finish at Le Mans a fortnight ago but revealed that since, the team has found inspiration to improve the bike.

“The good thing is that after Le Mans, the next meeting, I needed to see in people the fire I saw two years ago when I started here – when everyone wanted to win, to try to see the bike at the top,” the 23-year-old told autosport.com.

“This I didn’t see for a long time. In Montmelo Barcelona somehow I saw it. When we finished the test and we finished top – by riding quite well and consistently – I saw in the face of the people the smiles, they were satisfied.

“It’s been really long time that they were not satisfied.”

Now, the newfound attitude has spread throughout the Movistar team, who are hungry for success.

“…I saw big changes on the team,” continued Vinales, who is second in the riders’ standings after Marc Marquez.

“More than riding the bike, outside the bike the feeling was much better. The whole team was closer.

“This is more important than the bike – the teamwork, that you are close with all the people, that when you have a bad day these people also try to get you up.”

The MotoGP circus stops off in Mugello this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix.