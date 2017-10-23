Rossi revelled in dangerous Australian Grand Prix

Valentino Rossi admitted that the Australian Grand Prix was hotly contested but added that he enjoyed the race and was delighted to have won his duel with Andrea Iannone.

Rossi claimed second at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday while Marc Marquez extended his Championship lead.

The Phillip Island circuit was host to some exciting racing.

Speaking after the action, Rossi said he felt he could have beaten Marquez had it not been for some ‘crazy’ driving from Iannone.

“I think I had the potential to stay with Marquez until the end because I was fast,” said the Italian.

“But when at one moment I thought that I was in the perfect position, Iannone arrived in the hairpin like crazy, and Marquez went away. But I think that anyway it was difficult to win.”

Happy Team after a fantastic battle at the island ??? @yamahamotogp A post shared by valeyellow46 (@valeyellow46) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

The seven-time MotoGP Championship winner went on to say that while aggressive riders made the sport far more dangerous, he was chuffed to have fended off the challenges of Iannone and Johann Zarco.

“The level of aggression and contact raised a lot, especially when the young riders arrive from Moto2,” said Rossi.

“Also Zarco is always very aggressive.

“You get angry, but anyway it doesn’t change anything.

“This is the game if you want to play, it is like this. It is a bit more dangerous, but this is the way if you don’t want to stay at home.

“To fight especially with Zarco, and then arrived Iannone, the two worst riders for fighting.

“I remember I had the fight with Iannone in 2015 and he beat me on the last lap so I try the maximum, so it was a great race I enjoyed a lot.”