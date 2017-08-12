Marquez tops FP3 at Red Bull Ring

Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez topped the FP3 at the Red Bull Ring finishing more than four tenths ahead of Yamaha’s Johann Zarco and Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone on the timesheets ahead of Saturday’s MotoGP qualifying session.

Jorge Lorenzo on his Ducati was next ahead of Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi. Pre-race favourite Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) was next sixth quickest ahead of Yamaha rival Maverick Viñales.

Finishing out the top 10 were Loris Baz (Reale Avintia Racing), Karel Abraham (Pull&Bear Aspar Team), Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and 10th was Scott Redding on his Octo Pramac Desmosedici GP16.

Saturday’s FP3 session at Spielberg: (Top 10 times)

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 23.459s

2. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 0.423s

3. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 0.484s

4. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 0.509s

5. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 0.536s

6. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 0.590s

7. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia (Desmosedici GP15) 0.638s

8. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar (Desmosedici GP15) 0.650s

9. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 0.723s

10. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac (Desmosedici GP16) 0.731s