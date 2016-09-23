Iannone unsure if he will race in Aragon

Andrea Iannone is unsure if he will compete in the Aragon Grand Prix this weekend, despite receiving a green light from doctors.

The Ducati rider was forced to miss the San Marino Grand Prix after he fractured the T3 vertebra in his back following a crash in the first free practice session.

Iannone was assessed by doctors at Motorland on Thursday and was given the all-clear to take part in the event in Aragon.

However, the 27-year-old admitted that he still feels a lot of pain when riding his bike and added that he will make a decision on whether he will race on Sunday after the practice sessions on Friday.

“Tomorrow we’ll understand the situation better,” Iannone said. “I’ll try to ride at my best on the first day, but it’s very important to understand my situation when I ride because, in case I have a lot of pain, for sure I won’t ride this weekend.”

When asked if he was worried about crashing again or the pain getting worse, Iannone conceded it was the latter.

“The pain. The problem is the pain. When I use this part of the body I have a lot of pain. So I don’t know,” the Italian added.

“Tomorrow we’ll try our best and we’ll understand the situation better, but I’m not making any promises because I’m not going to ride just to ride.”

Iannone was replaced by Ducati tester Michele Pirro in San Marino and the 30-year-old will once again be on stand-by in Aragon.