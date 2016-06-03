Rossi does not fear repeat of engines woes

Valentino Rossi is not worried about a repeat engine failure heading into this weekend’s MotoGP event in Barcelona.



The Movistar Yamaha rider was challenging team-mate Jorge Lorenzo for first place in his home race at Mugello two weeks ago before a spectacular engine failure cost him the chance of victory.

Yamaha team officials have since said the problems were caused by an electronic issue related to the rev-limiter, which ultimately resulted in valve and piston damage.

The technical problems cost Rossi a finish and leaves him 37 points behind Lorenzo on the MotoGP standings. Despite this, the seven-time champion says he is not fearing a repeat.

“In motorsport, it’s always like this when the engine breaks, (it’s) an electrical issue or one part (that costs) one dollar!” Rossi told reporters. “The rev limiter is not very precise like last year, with the small jump the bike does on the hill, the rpm went too high and broke the engine, which was a great shame.

“We could have seen a fantastic race to the end and I was very upset, because they [Lorenzo and Marc Marquez] made a great battle at the end and I wanted to be there,” Rossi said. “But it’s like this, and I think and hope that it won’t happen again this season.”

Lorenzo also suffered an engine failure at Mugello due to the same problem, but it occurred during Sunday morning’s warm-up session.

Speaking about the engine failures, Yamaha project leader Kouji Tsuya said: “We have learnt from this incident and already modified the rev limiter setting, so it will be OK in Catalunya. We are confident that the failures in Mugello will not recur.”