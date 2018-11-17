Vinales grabs Valencia pole as Marquez crashes

Marc Marquez damaged his left shoulder after a crash during qualifying as Maverick Vinales took pole in Valencia.

Marquez – who secured a fifth MotoGP world title in Japan last month – had impressed in the final practice session on Saturday, but his qualifying was hampered by an early crash.

Early in Q2 the Spaniard slid off his Repsol Honda at Turn 4, with the impact on the tarmac and subsequent roll into the gravel leaving him grabbing his left shoulder.

A dazed Marquez eventually made his way back to the pits for a medical check and returned to the session but he could only claim fifth place on Sunday’s grid.

@marcmarquez93 big crash on Q2 lap 1 The World Champion crashed at T4 of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, leaving the circuit holding that shoulder he dislocated celebrating in Japan#MotoGP | https://t.co/gTa24HP3ekpic.twitter.com/1iv7pxqbme — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) November 17, 2018

That opened the door for Vinales to take top spot, the Movistar Yamaha rider going six hundredths quicker than Alex Rins in the battle for pole.

Vinales – who had come through Q1 earlier in the day – and Rins are joined on the front row by Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, while Danilo Petrucci and Pol Espargaro will start either side of Marquez.

Provisional classification

1. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 1:31.312secs

2. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 1:31.380s

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 1:31.392s

4. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) 1:31.414s

5. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 1:31.442s

6. Pol Espargaro (KTM Factory Racing) 1:34.577s

7. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) 1:31.629s

8. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) 1:31.630s

9. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) 1:32.140

10. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) 1:32.145s